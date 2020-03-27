Cooper Schaa misses his Hoover Elementary School family. Cooper, 11, is a Council Bluffs native and a fifth-grader at Hoover.
He is part of long line of Schaas going through the Council Bluffs Community School District, and his dad, Chad Schaa, is the physical education teacher at Crescent and Hoover elementary schools and the head coach of the Abraham Lincoln High School girls varsity basketball squad. Cooper is following in his family’s athletic footsteps, being a lifelong soccer player. Schaa has been away from his home away from home on North Broadway since March 17, when area schools were ordered closed due to the spread of COVID-19.
He said that while some kids are probably enjoying being out of the classroom, he thinks most students are eager to get back to school. Pushing almost two weeks of being stuck at home in quarantine, Cooper said it’s getting kind of monotonous. He said that doing all of his school work from home doesn’t have the same effect as being around his peers and under the guidance of his teachers. And, of course, he’s running out of things to do for entertainment; and chatting with his pals on FaceTime only goes so far.
“It’s really kind of boring now,” he said. “I’m running out of things to do. I’m definitely ready for things to get back to normal. I wish I could see my friends.”
Cooper got a little break from the monotony of being stuck at home yesterday, as he joined friends and their families in lining Horizon Drive as the staff of College View Elementary School drove through their students’ neighborhoods with cars decorated with signs exclaiming how they are missed during these unusual times. The fresh air and familiar faces brought a sense of normalcy for Cooper and his peers.
Cooper is hoping that the remainder of the school year isn’t lost. He said he wants to return to Hoover to finish out his elementary career as it was meant to be. He’s also missing hitting the pitch for soccer practice and being around his teammates. But he knows that we are in a day-by-day, even hour-by-hour situation, so all he can do is wait and hope that we can get past this as quickly as possible.
Until then, he offered a simple message to his Hoover family: “I hope you guys are doing well.”
