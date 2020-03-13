Daniel Fitch is ready to hit the pitch this spring.
Fitch, 17, was born and raised in Council Bluffs and attended Crescent and College View elementary schools and Kirn Middle School before arriving at Abraham Lincoln High School, where he is currently a junior. As he is in the final stretch of his first year as an upperclassman, Fitch said he’s had a good high school experience so far. He stays active outside the classroom, which has led to him improving his work ethic, meeting new people and being a part of many new experiences. He said he enjoys the freedom of choice and increased opportunities that come with getting older.
Fitch is a busy guy, playing saxophone in the A.L. concert and jazz bands, participating in VEX robotics, DECA and National Honor Society and playing soccer for the Lynx. He’s been playing the saxophone since sixth grade, but he’s been playing his favorite instrument, the piano, since he was a young boy. He said he loves playing all styles of music, but he’s pretty busy these days so he is mostly just keeping up with music he has prepared for various upcoming concerts and festivals.
Don’t let the possible upcoming snow fool you, as soccer season is right around the corner. Fitch said practice starts Monday, which means a lot of mornings spent getting up at 5:45 a.m. to run. Fitch is optimistic about the Lynx’s 2020 season, in which the team is hoping to build on the success of last season. The boys varsity squad clinched the program’s first Missouri River Conference title in school history last year, and Fitch said the team is hungry for more.
“There’s always the goal of making it to state,” he said. “I think we have a good shot. It’ll take a lot of work, but I think we can do it.”
Fitch said he isn’t quite sure where he wants to go to college just yet, but he knows he wants to study engineering. He said that after being involved in robotics for the past few years, it’s clear that this is the field for him. He said he enjoys the critical thinking, creativity and hands-on approaches that engineering takes for endless applications across the world.
