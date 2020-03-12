Emily Sharp has been singing for most of her life, and she wants to inspire younger generations to do the same.
Emily, 16, is a native of Council Bluffs and a junior at Abraham Lincoln High School. She attended Gunn Elementary School before it closed and later transferred to College View Elementary School as a third-grader. She then attended Kirn Middle School before arriving at A.L.
Emily said she’s enjoyed her high school experience so far, and she credits her involvement outside the classroom as being a big part of the good times she’s having. Emily said being involved has led to her meeting a diverse group of people, making lots of friends and sharing in many experiences. Emily has been singing since she was a little girl, and she’s still keeping up, participating in the school’s show, jazz and concert choirs. She sings as a soprano one, and she said her favorite style of singing is choral/classical, noting that she loves several different vocal sounds blending together in one piece.
Aside from her involvement in the arts, Emily is also trying to make the world a better place by serving as the co-president of the school’s recycling club. Emily’s mom is a teacher, and she wants to follow in her footsteps for her career. Of course, Emily said she wants to teach music education, although she isn’t quite sure where she wants to study yet. Emily has plenty of time to figure that out, though, as she still has a lot of high school to experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.