Emma Christianson is a voracious runner, and she’s ready to kick it into high gear this spring.
Christianson, 17, is a Council Bluffs native and a senior at Lewis Central High School. She’s been a part of the Lewis Central Community School District since her preschool days at Kreft Primary School; and in just a couple of month’s, she’ll be leaving the district she grew up in after graduation. She said it’s been an experience she won’t soon forget.
“It’s been really good,” she said. “I made a lot of great friendships, and it’s just been a great experience for me as a whole.”
Christianson keeps busy outside the classroom, competing in athletics and serving as a member of National Honor Society. She is a distance runner, participating on the L.C. cross country and track teams. With spring in her sights, Christianson is gearing up for her final track season as a Titan. She runs the 800- and 3,000-meter events, and she’s hoping to break some personal records and do what she can to help her team this year. Christianson has been running since middle school, and that won’t stop in college.
She is planning on attending Midland University in Fremont, Nebraska, next fall, and she’s been recruited for the school’s track and field team. While there, Christianson said she will study nursing. She said she was inspired to enter the health care field by her sister, Bailey, who is also a nurse. She also said that helping others is just in her nature.
While graduation is so close and her future awaiting her, Christianson said it’s hard to believe that her time at L.C. is almost over; however, she said that while it will be sad to leave, she is excited to see what’s in store for her as she takes the next step in life.
“It’s really weird to think about, and I’m really going to miss it here,” she said. “But I’m excited to go to college and have some new experiences.”
