Gemma, she was born to run.
Gemma the dog is a 2-year-old female Australian Shepherd mix who just got back to Midlands Humane Society after being on the loose for two months. She came to Midlands on Jan. 13 and fortunately found a home just after a week at the shelter. Unfortunately, she slipped out of her harness between the shelter door and the new owner’s car and bolted out of sight.
Jenny Jarrell, shelter manager, said staff combed the nearby woods and left food out to no avail. She said a trail camera at the Mile Away Hall near Crescent picked up signs of Gemma, but she wasn’t able to be swayed by food and traps left out. Jarrell said she was prepared for the worst, having a small dog lost in the wilderness in the dead of winter. Gemma was resilient, though, and managed to make it through the cold; and, luckily, her adventurous spirit got her trapped in just the right place on Monday.
The dog was found stuck in the backyard of a resident on Scarlet Oaks Road after jumping down a retaining wall that she couldn’t scale back up. Animal Control was called and the rest is history. Jarrell said she was shocked to see not only see Gemma return, but to also come back well-nourished and healthy. She’s had a bath, tons of treats and been given a lot of love, so things seem to be back to normal for the pup.
Jarrell said the people who adopted her have the chance to come back and get her, but if they’ve moved on since then, the shelter will put her back on the adoption floor. Regardless of the scenario, she said she’s just happy to have her back safe at Midlands.
More information about fostering, volunteer and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Updates and other information can be found at the Midlands Humane Society’s Facebook page.
