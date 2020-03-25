Quiet yet curious, artist Deborah Masuoka’s “Haymarket Rabbits” installation brings a sense of mystery to Council Bluffs’ Haymarket District.
“For the past 20 years, I have used the rabbit image or more specifically the rabbit head to explore complex human emotions,” Masuoka said in a statement on the Iowa West Foundation website. “By simplifying the rabbit image to just its head, I am able to explore the maximum amount of meanings within a minimum amount of information given to the viewer. The head alone merely suggests to the viewer that there is something more than what is visible.”
Each of the three rabbit sculptures stand at 92 inches tall with varying widths and lengths. They’re all made of silicon bronze, each piece is painted with liver of sulfur and the top layers are treated with titanium oxide, ferric nitrate, cupric nitrate, methylene blue, red iron oxide and silver nitrate.
The sculptures were installed in 2007 at the point where South Main and Pearl streets split in the historic Haymarket District. Deborah Masuoka is a native of Detroit, Michigan, and she studied at Wayne State University and Crankbrook Academy of Art. She is known for her signature rabbit head sculptures, and they can be found across the country in public and private collections and spaces, including the Stafford Arboretum in Iowa State University’s Reiman Gardens.
More information about Masuoka’s works, the Iowa West Public Art initiative and the rest of the city’s public art can be found at iowawestfoundation.org.
