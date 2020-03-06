Moving around while growing up can be tough on kids, but Jayden Davis has found a good opportunity in it.
Jayden, 13, is a native of Omaha, but his family has moved around for work purposes over the years. He was recently living in Kansas City before moving to Council Bluffs just a few months ago. He is currently an eighth-grader at Wilson Middle School, and even though he hasn’t been there very long, Jayden said it’s been an enjoyable experience.
“It’s been pretty nice,” he said. “I’ve been making new friends. Things are going pretty good.”
Jayden admitted that the experience was a little nerve-racking at first, but he understood that it wasn’t a situation he could control. He decided to embrace the change and use the opportunity to see new perspectives from a new group of people.
“I realized that things didn’t change too much,” he said. “Except I’m just making new friends, meeting new people.”
Jayden found that being active outside the classroom was a good way to meet new people, so he joined a few of Wilson’s after school clubs. His favorites are the chess and astronomy clubs. He said he played chess a lot growing up, but put it off for a few years before recently picking it back up. He said he enjoys playing strategy games to keep his mind sharp.
Being so new to town, Jayden hasn’t gotten a physical yet, restricting him from athletics, but he said he will be good to go by high school. He said he definitely wants to play soccer and is considering basketball, as well. Jayden just arrived at Wilson, and he’ll be leaving just as fast as he got there as the end of the school years draws closer.
He said it’s undecided if he will be staying in Council Bluffs or moving again, but if he stays here he will attend Thomas Jefferson High School next fall.
If he has to move, Jayden is prepared to embrace the change and take his experiences with him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.