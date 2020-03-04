Good luck to Jordyn Blaha and the St. Albert Saintes in today’s opening round of the Class 1-A girls state basketball tournament.
Blaha, 17, is a Council Bluffs native and a senior at St. Albert High School. She is the youngest of three siblings to attend the school, with her brothers Luke and Tyler having graduated in recent years. She is a multi-sport athlete, playing volleyball, basketball and soccer and running track.
Blaha and the Saintes made school history last week by earning a trip to the girls state basketball tournament for the first time in 20 years after beating Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton 65-54. The Saintes (13-11) are seeded in the eighth spot and will face No. 1 Newell-Fonda (24-0) in the first round at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines at 1:30 p.m. today. Blaha said the team really stepped up this season, having lost a number of contributing seniors last year.
The eighth seed is always a tough spot for a team, but Blaha said the Saintes are battle tested after a tough regular season schedule and are ready to get out there and give it their all.
“We’re all really excited,” she said. “We put in a lot of hard work to get here.”
Blaha said she’s sad knowing that graduation is so close and she’ll be leaving the school she grew up in; however, she’s glad that she has track and soccer seasons to compete in before she leaves. She said the hardest part when it’s all said and done will be leaving her younger teammates.
“It’s been fun because everyone here is so close,” she said. “It’s going to be hard to leave.”
Blaha will continue her athletic career in college, running track at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake. She’s qualified for the state track meet her first three seasons, and she’s looking to do it again this season, so she seems like a good candidate to contribute to her team in college.
Blaha wants to make as many memories as she can before graduating, and today’s state tournament appearance will be one of several.
