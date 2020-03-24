Artist Kelly Wold was going to create her “Wounded Warrior” sculpture whether anyone wanted it or not; but just more than six years ago, Pottawattamie County officials made sure it found a proper home.
Wold was a fine arts student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2014 when she was in the middle of her project, a 6-foot-tall bronze and steel figure of a kneeling solder pulling up his boots to stand again and continue on. It’s meant to represent a soldier’s determination to keep going from any wound, be it physical or mental, according to Wold in a Nonpareil interview at the time.
“I knew I had to create it,” said Wold, who comes from a family of veterans and is married to a Marine.
Wold said she was putting six to eight hours a day on the project for months and even sold plasma to keep up with the project’s expenses. Darlene McMartin, the county’s former Veterans Affairs director, said at the time that a state official told her about Wold’s project and she was inspired by Wold’s story.
“Her story was so compelling, we couldn’t turn it down,” McMartin said in 2014. “I said, ‘We’re going to find a home for it.’” “Wounded Warrior” was a perfect fit for the county, as the new Veterans Affairs building was being built at the time. McMartin and company were able to find a spot for it to grace the building’s entry area. County veterans raised more than $2,000 to help Wold with expenses as she finished the sculpture.
It sits behind a window and is lit up so it can be seen at any hour in the day.
