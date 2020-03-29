Spring is in the air, which means it’s almost time for kitten season at Midlands Humane Society.
Kori Nelson, director of development and marketing at the shelter, said that brand new kittens born at or brought into the shelter are immediately placed in foster care to give them time develop inside a home environment where it is easier for them to stay healthy. And with spring looking to be in full bloom soon, love will be in the air for the cats of Council Bluffs, bring kitten season into full swing.
Because of this, Nelson said the shelter is always looking for foster homes. Nelson said that, aside from cuteness-related reasons, adopting a kitten is good because the owner and the animal will have an easier time developing a relationship. Although it isn’t necessary, she also said that adopting more than one kitten will provide extra companionship for the animals.
The adoption fee for kittens is $120. In other shelter news, Midlands has extended its appointment-only structure through April 15 as a precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping the safety of staff and customers in mind. Shelter Manager Jenny Jarrell said last week that despite limiting the amount of people in the shelter at a time, Midlands saw a solid number of animals go out the door, which will help when the spring batch of cats and other animals start pouring in.
More information about fostering, volunteer and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Updates and other information can be found at the Midlands Humane Society Facebook page.
