Krystal Herrera made a promise she’s looking to keep after she graduates from high school.
Herrera, 17, grew up in Oxnard, California, a city west of Los Angeles on the Pacific coast, but moved to Council Bluffs when she was 8. She’s been in the Lewis Central Community School District ever since, and she is currently a senior at Lewis Central High School. Her sister, Celeste, attended L.C. and graduated two years ago.
As the younger sibling’s graduation is just around the corner, Herrera reflected on her high school years, and her time in Council Bluffs as a whole. She said she’s made lots of friends over the years and has made strong bonds with several of her teachers, whom she says helped her get to where she is today. Herrera credits her success and relationships to being involved outside the classroom. She is a member of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, Business Professionals of America and the L.C. Art Club and Spanish Club.
Herrera is a recipient of the Pottawattamie Promise scholarship program, which gives southwest Iowa students full-ride scholarships that pay for tuition, room and board at Iowa Western Community College. She said that with all of the stress that comes with preparing for college, having a scholarship like this will make life much easier for her as she gets ready to pursue a career. Having a passion for the arts, Herrera said she wants to study graphic design, along with marketing.
After her time at IWCC, Herrera would like to continue art school. She said she has a visit planned at the Creative Center College of Art and Design in Omaha, the school that inspired her to get into design following a presentation represenatives gave at L.C. Herrera will be a high school graduate soon, but she has another graduation ceremony to work toward. And she promised that she’ll see it through.
