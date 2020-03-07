Mariann Haney has made many memories in middle school, and she’s ready to make even more as she moves on to high school.
Mariann, 14, is a Carter Lake native who now lives in Council Bluffs. She attended Carter Lake Elementary School before arriving at Wilson Middle School, where she is currently an eighth-grader. With graduation just around the corner, Mariann reflected on her time at Wilson.
“It’s been really fun,” she said. “I’ve met so many new people and had some great teachers. They’ve all been really nice.”
Mariann said one of her strongest supporters in school growing up was Kim Kazmierczak, who was her principal at Carter Lake, as well as her first two years at Wilson before Kazmierczak took over at Bloomer Elementary School. Mariann will attend Thomas Jefferson High School next fall, and like many students her age she is both excited and nervous about starting a new chapter in life. She has cousins who go to T.J., so she will show her the ropes.
She said she is interested to see how the day-to-day operations are in high school versus middle school, and she’s ready to meet even more new teachers.
Mariann has a lot ahead of her in life, but she is going to savor all the time she has left as a middle schooler.
