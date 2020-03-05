McKenna White loves the outdoors, and she’s looking forward to the days getting longer and warmer.
McKenna, 8, is a Council Bluffs native and a second-grader in teacher Lisa Avalos’ classroom at St. Albert Elementary School. She said she’s enjoyed learning under Mrs. Avalos, looking back on the school year that will be wrapping up soon. McKenna said her favorite part about the second grade is working in “centers,” classroom stations offering different forms of education (paperwork, computer programs, reading and more). McKenna said her favorite center is reading, as she is quite the bookworm. She said she’s invested in “The Boxcar Children” classic book series, and is currently working on finishing three different titles.
McKenna has a younger sister, Madilynn, who is a kindergartener at St. Albert. She said she is looking forward to being there for her as they grow up together. The winter season feels like a distant memory to McKenna, as she’s been spending plenty of time outside due to the recent warm weather. She said playing outside is her favorite thing to do, whether it be in nature, hanging with friends or competing in sports.
McKenna said one her favorite places to go exploring outdoors is Hitchcock Nature Center in Honey Creek, and her family spent some time there recently. She took in the view atop the observation tower and enjoyed hiking, although she said the trails were still a little muddy.
When she’s at home, McKenna loves bouncing around on her trampoline or swinging on a playset. As for sports, McKenna is a soccer player and she is currently gearing up for the upcoming season this spring.
Between nature, play time and sports, McKenna has plenty of outdoor adventures ahead of her this year.
