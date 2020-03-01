Dance to the Beat is a concert fundraiser to benefit cardiovascular patients at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, featuring live music, dancing, raffles and auction items.
Thanks to the support from long-time sponsors like, Doll Distributing, Dance to the Beat was a huge success last night.
Several hundred people hit the dance floor to assist in raising funds for patients struggling to afford medications, therapy, and rehab as well as everyday living expenses. A fun night that made a huge impact. If you haven’t done so already, check out our social media, #JEHDancetotheBeat.
Events like Dance to the Beat are not possible without the support and involvement from sponsors like Doll Distributing. Rhea Eitmann, marketing manager for Doll Distributing, feels very fortunate to work for a company that has deep roots in the communities they serve.
Eitmann, along with many of her co-workers, are involved in numerous events throughout Council Bluffs as well as several of Jennie Edmundson’s fundraising efforts. As an active member of the planning team, Eitmann shares her time, talent and resources to grow the impact of the event as well as expand our ability to tell our story in numerous markets. We love working with Eitmann.
Building on a fun night of music, dancing and laughter, the date is set for 2021. Mark your calendars for Saturday, Feb. 27, for the Fifth Annual Dance to the Beat event once again featuring Taxi Driver.
