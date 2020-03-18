Superman may be a fictional superhero but he seems to enjoy hanging out on the desk of Daily Nonpareil Managing Editor Courtney Brummer-Clark.
The character was created by writer Jerry Siegel and artist Joe Shuster, and first appeared in Action Comics No. 1, a comic book published on April 18, 1938. Superman regularly appears in comic books published by DC Comics, and has been adapted to a number of radio serials, movies, and television shows. Most recently, he has been played by actor Tyler Hoechlin on the CW series “Supergirl” and will soon be starring in his own Superman series on the same network.
According to Wikipedia, “Superman was born on the planet Krypton and was given the name Kal-El at birth. As a baby, his parents sent him to Earth in a small spaceship moments before Krypton was destroyed in a natural cataclysm. His ship landed in the American countryside, near the fictional town of Smallville. He was found and adopted by farmers Jonathan and Martha Kent, who named him Clark Kent. Clark developed various superhuman abilities, such as incredible strength and impervious skin. His foster parents advised him to use his abilities for the benefit of humanity, and he decided to fight crime as a vigilante.
“To protect his privacy, he changes into a colorful costume and uses the alias ‘Superman’ when fighting crime. Clark Kent resides in the fictional American city of Metropolis, where he works as a journalist for the Daily Planet. Superman’s supporting characters include his love interest and fellow journalist Lois Lane, Daily Planet photographer Jimmy Olsen and editor-in-chief Perry White. His most well-known villain is Lex Luthor. Superman is part of the DC Universe, and as such often appears in stories alongside other DC Universe heroes such as Batman and Wonder Woman.”
Up, up and away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.