Tom Friedman’s 2015 sculpture, “Looking Up,” has been towering over visitors at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park and the River’s Edge Pavilion since last spring, but the intriguing, silvery figure will be gone soon.
The 33-foot-tall sculpture is the second “Looking Up” piece in the series of three and was created with crushed aluminum foil, roasting pans and baking tins, with the imprint of the original materials retained via molding and lost wax casting.
The sculpture, which was installed in Council Bluffs in May 2019, was previously installed on the Chicago lakefront following a six-month stretch on Park Avenue in New York City, according to a press release from Pottawattamie Arts, Culture and Entertainment, an Iowa West Foundation initiative.
PACE and the City of Council Bluffs worked with an anonymous donor to bring Friedman’s piece to western Iowa, adding yet another larger-than-life piece of public art to the riverfront. The second being artist Mark di Suvero’s “Big Mo” installation along the Missouri River at River’s Edge Park.
“Public art not only serves to beautify our green spaces, but it also provides visitors and residents with even more access to cultural opportunities in our parks,” Mayor Matt Walsh said at the time of the sculpture’s installation. “This is just another example of how Council Bluffs is ‘Unlike anywhere else. On purpose.’”
Folks who want to catch a glimpse of “Looking Up” should do so quickly, as the sculpture is scheduled to move this May.
More information about Council Bluffs’ public art can be found at iowawestfoundation.org and more information about PACE and the recently-opened Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center can be found at paceartsiowa.org.
