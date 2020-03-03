Zena the cat is dreaming of sleeping the day away on a sunny window sill as spring draws nearer, but she’ll need to find her forever home first.
Zena is a 3-year-old female domestic shorthair available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society, and she’s been there for about a week. She was an owner surrender, with her former owners citing changing residence as a reason that they couldn’t keep her.
Spend one minute in the cat colony Zena is currently in at the shelter and you’ll immediately be showered with affection. She’s a very social cat who loves exploring, playing and cuddling, and her adoption fee is $75. She’s one of the few remaining cats and dogs at Midlands following the recent PetSmart National Adoption Weekend, but Midlands Director of Development and Marketing Kori Nelson said the shelter will be filling right back up again as the weather gets warmer.
In other shelter news, Midlands is gearing up for its annual fundraiser, the Midlands Humane Society Gala (formally known as The Derby) at the Mid-America Center. This year’s event will take place on May 8 and will feature dinner, live and silent auctions, an animal fashion show and more. Table sponsorship opportunities are currently available, and interested parties should contact Kori Nelson at 712-396-2264 or register online at the Midlands site. General admission tickets are $55.
More information about fostering, volunteer and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Updates and other information can be found at the Midlands Humane Society’s Facebook page.
