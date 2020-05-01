After 35 years of volunteering at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, you could say Rose Konfrst is pretty much a fixture around the facility.
Every Thursday morning, you will find Konfrst making her rounds throughout the hospital with her shopping cart of magazines.
Konfrst’s primary responsibility is to ensure magazines and reading materials are up to date in all patient waiting rooms.
Konfrst also helps out whenever needed in the hospital’s Family Resource Center. The center is a free service for the community, established in 1996 through a grant. The purpose of the Family Resource Center is to provide free, current, easy-to-understand health information to patients, family members, visitors and the community.
Konfrst collects and donates Beanie Babies, activity books, puzzles and coloring books for the Family Resource Center, which are then provided to patients and/or their family members.
Konfrst started volunteering in the ’80s, following in her mother’s footsteps. She loves the staff at Jennie and has made a lot of friends over the years.
When she isn’t volunteering, she enjoys doing crossword puzzles and shopping with her sister.
To learn more about volunteer opportunities at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, contact Courtney Killion, volunteer coordinator at 712-396-6040, or at Courtney.Killion@nmhs.org.
