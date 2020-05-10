Bob Wilson is the lead maintenance mechanic at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, where he has been employed for the past 13 years.
Asked what he likes best about working at Jennie, Bob said “It’s the people!”
“Everyone is so friendly, both patients and staff,” he said.
After so many years, you could say Bob knows the hospital from top to bottom, and he can fix just about anything, too.
“Our maintenance department does everything from plumbing to electrical work. We take care of repairs both inside and outside the hospital, including maintaining the parking lots and driveways,” Wilson said.
Bob enjoys his job because every day brings a new challenge. It never gets dull and he doesn’t do the same thing day after day.
Bob grew up in Council Bluffs and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School. His parents still live in the area. When Bob isn’t working he enjoys the great outdoors — fishing, boating, camping, and spending time with his friends and his dog. An avid fisherman, Bob is looking forward to an upcoming fishing trip to Oklahoma.
