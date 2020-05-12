Stephanie Butler has been a nurse at Jennie Edmundson Hospital for the last two years, working on 3AB as an RN. Butler always knew she would work in health care. It’s in her blood.
“My interest in health care started when I was a kid, and I found my grandmother’s stethoscope,” she said. “Caring for others is a way I stay connected to my grandmother. There is nothing better than being able to help someone, It makes my heart full to care for others.”
Asked what she likes about working at Jennie Edmundson, Butler said, “My co-workers! I have never worked in a place where everyone — and I mean everyone — is so happy, smiling and laughing throughout their shift. It is truly a team atmosphere here!”
When Butler isn’t busy working she enjoys spending time with her family. She and her husband, Joshua, have three dogs, Diesel, Nudge and Dixie; and with two cats, Thisby and Zelda. Butler also has multiple donkeys, goats, pigs and llamas because her family owns a donkey rescue. She loves Harry Potter and everything from the wizarding world.
Thank you for your hard work and dedication to patients!
