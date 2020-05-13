Stacia Olsen has been a nurse in surgery at Jennie Edmundson Hospital for the last nine years.
“I’ve been lucky enough to find myself in the best department in the hospital, surgery,” Olsen said. “Surgery staff are often forgotten because almost all of our patients are asleep, but we get the honor of caring for our patients at their most vulnerable.
“I love working at Jennie in particular because of the wide range of people you care for and work with,” she added. “My many co-workers at Jennie have mentored me in a caring and compassionate manner I haven’t experienced anywhere else.”
Working in health care is important to Olsen, primarily because of her husband, Jason. Shortly after they started dating, Jason’s kidneys began to fail and he required a kidney transplant. Jason’s second kidney transplant was successful.
“Working in health care and being there for patients and families is my way of honoring my husband’s journey as well as his donors’ gifts,” Olsen said.
When she is not working, which is rare, she enjoys running, reading and baking. Olsen also enjoys running in local 5K and 10K races and spending time with her family on their Nebraska farm. Olsen has been married to her husband for nine years. They have two dogs, Max and Piper.
