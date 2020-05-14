Logan Wilson has been working as a food service lead for four years at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital. Wilson assists in all aspects of the nutrition services department.
“I have worked in kitchens since I was 15 years old, and working at Jennie provides me with an opportunity to utilize my skill sets while serving my community,” Wilson said. “What I like best about working here is the sense of family and servitude we give to our neighbor’s every day.”
Asked why working in health care is important to him, Wilson said, “I figure if I can provide every staff member/patient/guest with a pleasant meal and good service it can brighten up their day and make a scary situation less stressful. Everyone has their part to play here.”
When Wilson isn’t working he enjoys training in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu at 10th Planet Omaha and cheering on the Huskers. He and his wife, Rachael, have been married for four years. Wilson says his wife keeps bringing home “foster dogs” from Midlands Humane Society that never seem to leave. They currently have three “foster fails,” Quinn, Athena and Kirk, they enjoy “spoiling rotten.”
