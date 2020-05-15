During National Hospital Week, we typically think of doctors and nurses, but there are many more facets to the hospital.
Environmental Services staff are right there on the front lines ensuring the hospital is both clean and safe. Stacy Schettler has been a cleaning tech at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital for the past five and a half years. She works the night shift, which could be difficult for some, but not Schettler. She enjoys working the night shift and all of her co-workers.
When asked why she likes working at Jennie, Schettler said “You feel like you’re part of a big family, it doesn’t matter what department you are in. Everyone is welcoming and kind.”
When she isn’t working, Schettler enjoys repurposing and “upcycling” items into fun furniture and home decor items. Last year, she made many items out of shipping pallets. This year, she is working on building a shed out of old doors. Schettler also enjoys cooking, baking, and spending time with friends and family, especially her granddaughter, Rory, who she babysits. Schettler has been married to her husband, Ron, for 37 years. They have four children, one grandchild, and two teacup chihuahuas, Lil and Daisy.
