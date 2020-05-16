Bailey Evers has been a registered nurse at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital for the last two years. Evers always knew she wanted to work in health care. It is in her blood
Both Evers’ sister and her mother also work at Jennie. Asked what she likes best about working at Jennie Edmundson, she responded, “It’s my team of co-workers. The staff is great and it feels like a big family.”
Evers enjoys helping others and that’s one of the reasons why she became a nurse.
“I enjoy being able to put a smile on my patients’ faces,” she said.
When Evers isn’t working, she enjoys reading, spending time with family and friends, and playing with her dogs, Stanley and Lola, who are spoiled rotten.
May 10-16 is National Hospital Week. Now more than ever, this important week gives us all the opportunity to highlight our hospitals, health systems and health care workers and the innovative ways they are supporting the needs of their community members during this pandemic.
Thank you Bailey, and to all hospital staff members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.