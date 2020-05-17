Brooke Kuvetakis is a pharmacist and has been with CHI Health Mercy for nine years.
“I decided to go into healthcare because I wanted to be able to help people. I chose pharmacy specifically because I like chemistry, math and working to help optimize patient’s medication therapy,” she said. “It’s really rewarding when you feel like you made a difference in someone’s life and helped to make a difference for their health.
“I do what I do because I want to make sure each patient is taken care of to the best of our abilities,” Kuvetakis said.
Kuvetakisis married to another pharmacist, and they have two little boys and two dogs. She grew up in Council Bluffs and is happy she can continue to help work in the community.
