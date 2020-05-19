Marcy Palmer is an OB technician in the Maternity Center and has been with CHI Health Mercy for 10 years.
“I’ve known I wanted to work in healthcare for as long as I can remember. The hardest part was trying to figure out where in healthcare I wanted to work,” Palmer said. “I started as a C.N.A at CHI Health Mercy and had the opportunity to apply for a job in our Maternity Center as an OB Tech. Working in an operating room has always been something I’ve been interested in so the fact that I had the opportunity to expand and grow in my skills here is amazing.
“I enjoy doing things in the community and every year I volunteer in the street clean ups, March of Dimes fundraisers and assist in organizing our Baby Fairs.
“My favorite quote is by Mother Teresa — ‘It’s not how much you do, but how much you put into the doing that matters.’”
Palmer grew up in Treynor with her folks and four siblings and moved to Oakland in 2007, where she met her husband. They have two kids and two dogs. They love taking small road trips, going out on hikes and spending time with family.
