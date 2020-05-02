Taylor Nelson is a busy junior at Underwood High School. She is involved in volleyball, basketball, track and softball. When Taylor isn’t busy with her many school activities, she volunteers at Jennie Edmundson Hospital where she’s been a part of the Teen Volunteer program since February 2019.
“The Jennie Edmundson Teen Volunteer Program is a great way to learn more about your community and the medical field,” she said. “It has also helped me meet teens from other schools and make new friends.”
Teen volunteers assist medical staff by visiting with patients, refreshing their water, and offering them puzzle books, playing cards or something to read from the Jennie Cares cart.
“We volunteer our time to help the patients and brighten their day.”
Until recent hospital restrictions went into place, Taylor volunteered on Sunday evenings for two to three hours.
Being a teen volunteer has its advantages. High school seniors are eligible for college scholarships offered through the hospital auxiliary.
To learn more about teen volunteer opportunities at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, call or email Courtney Killion, volunteer coordinator at 712-396-6040, or courtney.killion@nmhs.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.