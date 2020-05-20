Cheri Taylor is a physical therapist assistant who has a bachelor of science degree and an associate of science degree in PTA. She has been with CHI Health Mercy for nine years.
Taylor decided to go into healthcare because she participated in sports growing up and wanted a job where she could actively help people. Physical therapy seemed like the right fit for her.
“I feel we have great teamwork at CHI Health Mercy, creating an opportunity to keep learning new skills; and the patients get the care they deserve,” she said. “I like the feeling I get when I teach a patient how to safely complete a task or activity that they did not think they could do because of their current injury or illness.
“It is great to see past patients or their family members out in the community and they come up to you to say how thankful they are for the care they received at Mercy.”
Taylor is from a small town in Iowa with her husband and two kids. She enjoys taking pictures and spending time with family and friends in her spare time.
