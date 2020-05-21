Jamie Baker is a registered nurse with her BSN degree and also has her cardiac vascular nursing certification. She is the supervisor in the Cardiac Cath Lab and has been with CHI Health Mercy for 12 years.
“I’ve always known I wanted to be a nurse. I enjoy helping people and making a difference,” she said. “Seeing someone improve sometimes immediately in the Cath Lab is a very rewarding experience.
The most rewarding thing about working at Mercy is that “we are a family. You know almost every one you work with, and I have worked with these people since I was a college student. We’ve celebrated weddings, babies and so on over the years.”
Baker said her favorite quote about why shes love being a nurse is by Abraham Lincoln: “Next to creating a life, the finest thing a man can do is save one.”
Baker is from Council Bluffs, attended Lewis Central High School and earned her nursing degree from Clarkson College. She is married and has two children.
