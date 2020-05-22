Denise Anderson is a registered nurse and is CHI Mercy Hospital’s patient safety manager. She works in the Quality Department and has been with CHI Health for 31 and a half years.
“I enjoy working at Mercy because it is a faith-based hospital,” she said. “Mercy has a very positive culture, and we are very supportive of each other, regardless of our work title. We often refer to each other as ‘Mercy family,’ which includes our patients and their families as well.”
My favorite quote is by Doug Firebaugh: “Every day do something that will inch you closer to a better tomorrow.”
“This quote is very appropriate for patient safety because the focus of the job is to be continually looking at ways to improve care and safety of our patients,” she said.
Anderson has three children and four grandchildren with a fifth grandchild due in August. Family is very important to her, and they are finding ways to stay connected via video chatting or sitting outside at a safe distance. She lives in the rural area outside Council Bluffs and spends as much time outside as possible, often taking care of her yard, flower beds and vegetable garden. Anderson has a big heart for animals and has three dogs, a couple cats, a fish pond and many woodland friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.