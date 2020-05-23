Kimberly Petersen is a registered nurse with her BSN degree and has her orthopedic nurse certification. She is one of the supervisors on the Medical/Surgical/Orthopedic Unit and has been with CHI Health Mercy for more than 22 years.
“I went into healthcare because I always had a passion to care for others and make a difference even as a young girl,” she said. “One of my grade school teachers even kept a copy of what I wanted to be when I grew up and it said — ‘A Nurse.’ So honestly, this profession was meant for me.”
Petersen said the most rewarding thing about working at Mercy is that “I travel over 75 miles one way to be part of the ‘Mercy team.’ What amazes me is how advanced this smaller hospital is. We constantly strive to be better and thrive on making advancements to ensure the community receives excellent patient care.
“I love the Mercy family that I have. The most important thing is the great co-workers and friendships I have made along the way. The biggest bonus is that no matter what department you work in, all disciplines have the same goal of making sure each patient has the most positive patient experience possible.”
Petersen has been married for 28 years and has three children, one grandchild and three dogs. She loves spending time with family and friends.
