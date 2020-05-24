Hazel Slocombe is a first grade student at Tri-Center Elementary School. She recently won third place in the Iowa Reading Association’s Creative Writing Contest. Hazel wrote an original entry titled “Wally’s Adventure.”
Students from across Iowa submitted their original compositions to the contest to be judged through their local reading councils. Hazel represented the Midlands of Iowa Reading Council.
Winners have received a letter of congratulations and a certificate honoring their accomplishments. Hazel was a student in teacher Wendy Matson’s classroom at Tri-Center.
(0) comments
