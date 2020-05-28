This cute little kitten is going to need a home in a couple of weeks, but she also needs a name.
Nonpareil photographer Joe Shearer is currently fostering three kittens from Midlands Humane Society. It’s his second time fostering kittens for the shelter, but this time he wanted bring our readers into the fun.
The shelter usually leaves it up to the foster parents to come up with the kittens’ names, so we figured why not have a naming contest for readers to participate in? The rules are simple: when this kitten’s Face of the Day is shared on our Facebook page, readers can comment with their name suggestions.
The name with the most likes or other reactions in the thread by noon on Sunday will be the winner. When the kitten is big enough to be spayed or neutered, they will be taken back to the shelter to be prepped for the adoption floor, and their kennel will proudly display its new name. The Daily Nonpareil editorial staff asks that suggested cat names be respectful. We reserve the right to remove any suggestions that may be offensive or problematic.
This is our final kitten featured, and she is a female shorthair who is nearly 5 weeks old. She and her siblings are feeling better after a couple days of antibiotics, and they’ve been as active as ever. Their new favorite activity is escaping their foster room to explore and also terrorize Shearer’s two cats. This little girl loves cuddling in laps and meowing for attention.
Let’s find this cute kitty a proper name! More information about fostering, volunteer and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Updates and other information can be found at the Midlands Humane Society Facebook page.
