Jillian Shanks‘ spring sports season was sidelined due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that hasn’t kept her from training and staying conditioned. Shanks, 17, is a Council Bluffs native and a junior at Abraham Lincoln High School. She started her elementary career at Hoover Elementary School but later moved to Lewis & Clark Elementary School, where her mom, Rachel, teaches. She then attended Kirn Middle School before arriving at A.L.
For obvious reasons, Shanks’ recent high school experiences have been unusual with Council Bluffs schools closed due to the pandemic; however, she said that the past three years as a Lynx have provided many positive experiences.
“I just love the teachers, the coaches and all my friends,” she said. “I’ve been having a fun time here.”
Shanks is a multi-sport athlete, playing volleyball and basketball and running track. She said it still hurts not being able to have a track season this year. She said the team has achieved a lot over the past few years and she was looking forward to working together for more success. She especially feels for her senior teammates, who had their final season taken from them.
Although organized sports haven’t been in session, Shanks has still been training hard. She said she works out at Omaha Sports Academy twice a week, takes strength and agility classes twice a week at Dinger’s Training Center in Council Bluffs and works out with her dad, Kip, every day. Her primary sport is basketball, and she is looking forward to continuing her career in college.
As the summer approaches, Shanks has taken up a gig waiting tables at the Council Bluffs Country Club. She’s pretty fresh on the job, but she said she’s enjoying learning new things and meeting the club’s members. She leads a busy life, but when she gets some free time she said she loves hanging out with friends and family, as well as swimming. She’s hoping area pools will be able to open so she can have some fun in the sun this summer.
Shanks can’t compete at the moment, but she said she is looking forward to giving it her all across all sports during her senior year.
