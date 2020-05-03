Hey, Jude, don’t be afraid. This older love bug of a cat is looking for his forever home after being abandoned by his former owners.
Jude is an 8-year-old male tabby who was brought into Midlands Humane Society in late February. Shelter staff contacted the owners after scanning his microchip, but they never came to pick him up. He had a respiratory infection when he came in, but he’s feeling much better now. He got a chance to hang out in a socialization room yesterday afternoon, and he gave as many head butts as he could. Staff members at the shelter say he has been a very relaxed cat who warms up to anyone willing to give him some love.
In other shelter news, Midlands is still operating at an appointment-only level as the COVID-19 pandemic lingers on. Kori Nelson, director of development and marketing at the shelter, said they will continue the practice until May 15 and will monitor the situation closely as the date approaches to see what the next step to take will be.
More information about fostering, volunteer and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270.
Updates and other information can be found at the Midlands Humane Society Facebook page.
