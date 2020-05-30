The school year didn’t end the way they wanted it to, but teachers like Amy Gustafson with the Council Bluffs Community School District made sure that the last day of the school year ended with a bang.
Gustafson is a second grade teacher at Franklin Elementary School, and Thursday evening she joined the rest of the school’s teachers and staff in lining up outside the school along Avenue C as their students and families paraded by in their vehicles to wish them a happy summer. Gustafson had many heartfelt moments during the parade, seeing several of the students she would usually see everyday before the pandemic.
At one point, second-grader Victor Garcia handed her a potted flower. A few cars later and the Tilley family presented her with a creative art canvas. The top of the piece had a rainbow’s worth of crayons glued to it, and the ends were melted to create a colorful drip pattern down the bottom. On the canvas was a loving message to her, reading “a teacher colors a child’s mind.”
Several other schools hosted similar parades Thursday and Friday, giving the district’s teachers and students one more chance to see each other until next fall. Read more about the end of the school year and check out related photos in tomorrow’s paper.
