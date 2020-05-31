Jade Amaris Macias Hurtado was born April 24 to loving parents Samantha Hurtado and Ricardo Macias of Council Bluffs.
Although she was born during the COVID-19 pandemic, she has brought nothing but love to her family since she was born.
Samantha, a first time mother, has been overjoyed to have Jade in her life after a three-year battle with polycystic ovary syndrome, also known as PCOS. Samantha said she knew Jade was a blessing the moment she became pregnant.
With a lot of bonding in quarantine, Jade has been exercising her smile, laughter and coos amid unprecedented times.
“Jade is very patient, she has her own little personality already,” Samantha said.
Although not a morning person herself, Samantha has found that her sweet girl is a morning person who loves bath time, playing and bonding with her parents.
Compared to five weeks ago, Jade is becoming more aware of her surroundings and has changed her sleep schedule as she continues to grow.
“Being a first time mom and the pain I endured, I would do it all over again for her. It’s worth it. Babies change you for the better — God knows you needed them,” Samantha said.
In the house, Samantha said Jade loves swinging back and forth.
“I want to keep her as innocent as possible especially with the state of the world right now,” Samantha said.
“She was born in a rough time, I want her to be kind to other people and humble. I want her to be a good person,” Mom said.
