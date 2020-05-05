Rain rain, don’t go away, and please come back another day for the sake of morel mushroom hunters in the area.
Morels are an edible mushroom species identifiable by their distinct honeycomb pattern and are usually grey or yellow in color when found in the southwest Iowa region. Only appearing for a brief time around river bottoms and surrounding hillsides in early spring, and having an enjoyable taste, morel mushrooms bring droves of amateur and seasoned foragers out to look for a hand-picked meal or just the thrill of the hunt.
According to the Nebraska Morels Facebook page, a public page dedicated to sharing information about morels, as well as providing early-season sighting confirmations by county, the first confirmed morels in Pottawattamie County were found on April 11 by Laine Lockard, but the mushrooms were reportedly found across the river in Douglas County on April 5.
April was a pretty dry month with a few cold spells, so the season is just now getting into full-swing with the recent rain and warmer temperatures making them pop out more frequently. Unfortunately, last year’s flooding devastated many river bottom hunting areas along the Missouri River and some surrounding areas in southwest Iowa.
Nonpareil photographer Joe Shearer noted that the land at some of his favorite spots along the Missouri are still ravaged from the floods this season, so he’s had to resort to finding new spots in the hills. The morel season won’t last too much longer, so be sure to take a few hikes for a hunt in the next couple of weeks if you’re looking for a seasonal treat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.