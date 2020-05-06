Casey Johnson is ready to start elementary school, and he’s hoping schools will be able to open normally next fall. Johnson, 5, was born is Council Bluffs, but his family moved from northern Iowa about nine years ago.
His dad, Blake, works for Habitat for Humanity of Omaha and his mom, Erin, works for TS Bank. He has an 8-year-old brother, Kellan, and a family dog named Jack.
Casey will enter his kindergarten year at College View Elementary School in the fall, and the youngster said he is excited for the new experiences ahead of him. He said he is looking forward to making new friends, starting relationships with teachers and learning new things.
He said he loves reading and has an interest in science. His mom, Erin, said she hopes schools will open normally in the fall so he can experience kindergarten the way it’s supposed to be. She said the family gathered to watch the College View teachers and staff parade around student neighborhoods last month, and they passed by their home.
Erin Johnson said it was very touching and she’s excited for her son to grow up with and learn under them. Casey loves sports, especially baseball and soccer. When things get closer to normal post-pandemic, he’ll be eager to join some youth leagues to start honing his athletic skills.
He’s been trying stay active as his family quarantines, and he’s been running and walking with his dog, a Husky and Labrador mix, and playing with his brother. While indoors, he enjoys reading, build LEGO sets and playing the Pokemon card game. He said his favorite characters right now are Ditto and Groudon.
Like pretty much everyone these days, Johnson misses being able to go out for social activities. One of his favorite summer destinations is Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, where he loves to check out the tigers, among other majestic animals.
Casey is looking forward to a fun summer and, hopefully, a full year of kindergarten after that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.