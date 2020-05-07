Joe Johnson lives in Omaha, but he’s been spending plenty of time in Council Bluffs lately while on the hunt for morel mushrooms.
Johnson, 38, was born in Omaha, but his family moved to California and Texas before coming back to Omaha during his fifth-grade year. He is a graduate of Omaha Central High School and works as an electrician at Greater Omaha Packing.
Johnson said he enjoys bringing his business across the river, be it placing bets at Horseshoe Casino or seeing a concert at Stir Cove, among other things. Obviously, he hasn’t been able to experience these things lately, but he is looking forward to a time when he can once again have fun in large crowds.
Luckily for Johnson, morel mushroom hunting is an activity in which social distancing thrives. He has spent many days over the past two weeks seeking the prized fungus species with longtime friend and Nonpareil photographer Joe Shearer. Their hunting season was dry until a couple of days ago when the two gathered a boastful harvest. A little more rain may give them added hope as the limited morel hunting window looks to close soon.
Joe Johnson is awaiting a time when he can experience Council Bluffs with a large group, but for now he is content with scouring the soil for tasty morsels.
