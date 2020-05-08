Oreo the cat is cute, but sometimes she isn’t as sweet as her name implies.
Oreo is a 3-year-old female domestic shorthair available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society. She is currently one of the shelter’s longest-lasting residents, having been at Midlands since September.
She was an owner surrender, and the past owner noted aggression issues with Oreo. Jenny Jarrell, shelter manager at Midlands, said Oreo was raised by bottle feeding, which can lead to aggressive tendencies since the cat didn’t learn various behaviors from a mother or siblings. However, she said the cat can be very loving when she warms up to you.
Jarrell said the cat is absolutely wary of men, so her possible forever home must be inhabited by fellow ladies. Those willing to give this cookie a chance can bring her home for $75.
In other shelter news, Midlands is still operating at an appointment-only level as the COVID-19 pandemic lingers on. Kori Nelson, director of development and marketing at the shelter, said they will continue the practice until May 15 and will monitor the situation closely as the date approaches to see what the next step to take will be.
More information about fostering, volunteer and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270.
Updates and other information can be found at the Midlands Humane Society Facebook page.
