The black squirrel is a revered animal in Council Bluffs, and local city officials helped ensure the animal’s protection with an ordinance about 90 years ago.
City Attorney Dick Wade told the Nonpareil in the past that roughly in the 1930s, the City Council adopted an ordinance barring people from bothering black squirrels. According to the ordinance, it is illegal to annoy, worry, maim, injure or kill a black squirrel. The law made news oddity headlines in 2004 when a Council Bluffs man was fined $325 by police for letting his dog loose to chase down a squirrel on the 300 block of North Seventh Street.
The squirrel belongs to the rodent family Sciuridae, which includes tree, ground and flying squirrels, chipmunks, marmots, woodchucks and prairie dogs.
Fossil records indicate the squirrel predominantly originated in North America, around 36 million years ago, according to the Tree of Life website. Members of the Sciuridae family can tolerate a variety of environmental conditions and are found from the Arctic to the tropics, including most arid and humid regions.
Black squirrels, among other species, aren’t just cute to look at, as they play an important role in tree planting across the globe. Squirrels are intense foragers, spending much of their days hunting for nuts and seeds to eat or store over winter. The little rascals get a little too good at hoarding and sometimes forget where they had stored their food. As a result, these lost seeds and nuts sprout from the ground, creating new plant life.
With summer approaching, many people outdoors will seek shady shelter under a tree, and they can probably thank a squirrel for their service.
Just, please, keep your dog on a leash when doing so.
