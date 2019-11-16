Pottawattamie County Community Foundation concludes the National Community Foundation Week celebration by sharing the story of a new agency partnership.
Agency funds at PCCF are a simple and efficient way to build an endowment that will help create sustainability for an organization while providing dollars to meet agency needs.
Crossroads of Western Iowa is a nonprofit organization devoted to supporting adults in our community who, for various reasons, are unable to live completely on their own. Most have some sort of intellectual or physical disability, or are dealing with serious mental illness.
Brent Dillinger, CEO at Crossroads, created an agency fund with PCCF to ensure long-term sustainability and to address the potential reality of decreased funding for the individuals they serve.
Crossroads is leading a new philanthropic program focused on the sustainable delivery of services to clients far into the future, and the endowment with PCCF is central to the program, allowing Crossroads to responsibly prepare for the future.
Brent has found that the endowment is a benefit for donors, and they are responsive to the fund matching programs offered by PCCF. Brent is able to visit with prospective donors about the endowment capabilities, the benefits and the financial gains that go on in perpetuity.
“Thus far, our endowment fund has been a substantial benefit to our organization,” said Brent. “In addition to being a financial reserve, its dividend growth has had a positive impact. Additionally, we anticipate an even greater public confidence in Crossroads of Western Iowa’s longevity as a result of this fund.”
To learn more about agency funds at PCCF, please visit www.ourpccf.org.
