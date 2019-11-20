Brian Tatman has been a Medi-Bus driver at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital for one year.
“I am responsible for transporting patients to and from their appointments. It’s great to be able to serve people who really need help getting to their appointments,” said Tatman. “The Medi-bus is a great service and without it, many people wouldn’t have access to their doctors.”
Tatman has been married for 25 years and has four children. In his free time, he enjoys participating in sports and spending time with his kids.
Each year, the Medi-Bus provides rides to approximately 3,000 patients and travels more than 28,000 miles. The Medi-Bus provides rides to individuals who are unable to drive or take public transportation due to physical or financial limitations. For many, it is their only way to access their care.
To learn more about the Medi-Bus and how you can help, please visit jehfoundation.org or call 712-396-6040.
