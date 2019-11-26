Bruce Mowery likes to think his name comes from superhero greats Batman and The Hulk.
Mowery, 8, is a Council Bluffs native and a second-grader at St. Albert Elementary School, and he is in teacher Felisa Avalos’ classroom. He said he enjoys her as a teacher and he loves “pretty much everything” about his school experience.
He said he is a baseball player, so he feels that his physical education class is a natural favorite for him. And speaking of baseball, he said his favorite professional team is the Miami Marlins.
Mowery said he wishes spring would arrive sooner so he can get back on the field, but he also said he loves the snow, and he is hoping that the upcoming wintry forecast comes true. That’s right, Mowery would like a white Thanksgiving along with his Christmas.
He said he is excited to visit his “papa” and other families for their annual Thanksgiving Day dinner. He gave a not-so-subtle clue when asked about his favorite Thanksgiving dish. “Gobble gobble,” he exclaimed. Mowery said he is hoping to have a fun Thanksgiving break from school, with current plans including “going crazy” and playing video games, and hopefully having some fun out in the snow.
He said his favorite games right now are Roblox, Fortnite and Minecraft. While he loves playing games himself, Mowery said one of his favorite things to do is watch YouTubers play his favorite titles.
When he isn’t doing homework or playing games, Mowery said he loves spending time with his mom and dad and taking care of his dog, Toby.
