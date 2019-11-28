Chloe Brooks is thankful for her family and a short break from her busy life. Brooks, 16, was born in Colorado Spring, Colorado, but her family moved to the Council Bluffs area when she was 3.
She is a junior at Thomas Jefferson High School and attended Carter Lake Elementary School and Wilson Middle School before arriving at T.J. Brooks said she has enjoyed her experience at Thomas Jefferson so far, saying she’s made many lasting friendships and is excelling in the classroom.
She is very active in the arts, participating in drama and three different choirs. She said she started formally singing during her eighth grade year, but she grew up singing along to her favorite tunes. Brooks said has a little social anxiety, but that all goes away when she gets out on the stage.
“I just get that light feeling inside because I know that I’m going to put on a good performance,” she said.
Earlier this week, Brooks and the rest of the Yellowjacket drama department were preparing for the school’s upcoming production of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” a comedic holiday play based on the 1971 book by Barbara Robinson. Brooks said she is performing in an ensemble and has a few solo parts sprinkled throughout the program.
Outside of school, Brooks said she loves hanging out with her friends. She also just started a job as a hostess at Longhorn Steakhouse, and she said “it’s been really great so far.”
Brooks is an avid baker, so she’ll be working up a storm in the kitchen today preparing cheesecake, pies and more for her family’s Thanksgiving gathering.
