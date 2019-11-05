Clayton “Cactus” Schaner retired after nearly 21 years with the U.S. Army, years that included two tours in Vietnam during the height of the fighting there.
At 82, he remains extremely proud of his service to the country and is encouraging fellow veterans to “take a walk with him” as part of the Veterans Day parade this coming Saturday.
For years, Schaner has walked behind his pickup in the parade handing out 500 to 600 American flags to area residents who line the parade route.
Again this year, Schaner is encouraging fellow veterans to gather at the American Legion Hall, 716 S. Fourth St., at 10:30 a.m. to get a free T-shirt and walk with him in the parade as part of “The Platoon.”
Members of the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard and National Guard are all welcome to join The Platoon, Schaner said. He emphasized that veterans don’t have to belong to the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars or any clubs of that nature to join The Platoon for Saturday’s parade saluting veterans.
“We welcome anyone,” said Schaner, who also serves as a member of the parade committee. “We want to get more people in the parades. We want to recognize more soldiers.”
Schaner served with the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1976. He served in Germany for nine years and served two tours in Vietnam, the first in 1966-67 and the second in 1970-71.
Schaner said veterans can call him at 712-355-2448 to sign up to walk or just show up Saturday at the American Legion Hall.
