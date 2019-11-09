Cruz Poderys is ready for a fun weekend.
Cruz, 5, is a Council Bluffs boy and a kindergartener at St. Albert Elementary School. He is the youngest of three siblings, and his brother, Maddox, is a second-grader and his oldest brother, Mason, is a third-grader.
Cruz said he’s been enjoying his kindergarten year in teacher Holly DeRocher’s classroom. He said DeRocher, the class refers to her as “Ms. D,” is very nice to him and his classmates and she’s always there for them if they need her. He said he’s making new friends, and they had some fun in the sun during recess yesterday. Cruz said he has knack for math and he is getting pretty good at subtraction. He said his favorite number is zero, “the strongest number.”
Cruz likes going to school, but he also loves the weekends. With the weather looking to be nice today, he said he hoped to get outside to play. He also said there was a chance of spending some time at a trampoline park to bounce the weekend away. His family loves watching football on Saturdays, when they’re usually rooting for Nebraska, or as he calls them, “the ’N’ team.”
Whatever he does, Cruz is just ready to have some good times while recharging for the next school week.
