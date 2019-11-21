Donna Dostal is the president and CEO of the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation (PCCF), a longtime supporter of the Jennie Edmundson Foundation.
“At PCCF, our role is to help identify and support the most impactful programs and help fill funding gaps. The Medi-Bus program through Methodist Jennie Edmundson provides much-needed transportation for folks traveling to and from medical services. This life-affirming program is important to the quality of life we enjoy here in southwest Iowa,” Dostal said.
“PCCF is honored to help support Jennie Edmundson’s efforts to make healthcare accessible and affordable through our annual Community Impact Grants program,” said Dostal. “We are truly fortunate to enjoy quality, accessible healthcare in our community, with the added value of caring compassion that makes the difference to those folks who need it. The doctors, nurses, administration, and staff at Jennie Edmundson are part of the stellar healthcare service network we have access to in Council Bluffs and are precious to our community and quality of life here in southwest Iowa.”
Dostal has been married to her husband, Larry Sr., for 34 years. Together they have two sons, Larry Jr. (Heather) and Shane (Jen). They are excited to welcome their first grandbaby in April.
In her free time, Dostal and Larry enjoy visiting neighboring towns where they can explore new experiences, restaurants and shopping. Dostal is also an avid craft-fair attendee and enjoys reading and crocheting.
Each year, the Medi-Bus provides rides to approximately 3,000 patients and travels more than 28,000 miles. The Medi-Bus provides rides to individuals who are unable to drive or take public transportation due to physical or financial limitations. For many, it is their only way to access their care.
To learn more about the Medi-Bus and how you can help, please visit jehfoundation.org or call 712-396-6040.
