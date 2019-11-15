National Philanthropy Day is annually celebrated on Nov. 15 as a day to recognize the great contributions of philanthropy — and those people active in the philanthropic community — to the enrichment of our world.
Pottawattamie County Community Foundation is delighted to feature difference makers, like Dr. Ted and Polly Hoff, for their commitment to create impact in our community.
The Hoffs were inspired to create endowment funds at PCCF in 2013 and 2015 as a way to financially help area nonprofits in a long-term capacity, and to provide scholarship support to area students pursuing a college degree.
Ted recognized that PCCF could help manage and distribute his funds annually to local nonprofit organizations, like Pottawattamie Arts Culture & Entertainment, an organization that Ted and Polly feel passionate about.
For years, the couple has shared a love for plays, symphonies and the arts culture. Polly and Ted also expressed how education is very important to them and that they grant six scholarships annually to area students to help with the financial burden that a college degree can have.
The Hoffs feel that PCCF is vital to Council Bluffs and southwest Iowa because the foundation can address the needs and challenges that have been identified in our communities. Donors can come together and create a culture of philanthropy and service to help organizations and nonprofits thrive.
“Council Bluffs has been so good to us, and supporting the community through Pottawattamie County Community Foundation is our way of saying ‘thank you’,” said Polly.
To learn more about PCCF, visit ourpccf.org.
